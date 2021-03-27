London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,385 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,315 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,707,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,101,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

