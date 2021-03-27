London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 18,985 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 8.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $80,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 512.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 378,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,093,000 after buying an additional 316,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 659,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,746,000 after buying an additional 270,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.24. 6,153,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,960,280. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $147.85 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

