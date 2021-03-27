London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of EWW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. 1,747,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

