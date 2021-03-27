London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.8% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 141.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.86. 2,638,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.02. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

