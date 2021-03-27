London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,299,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

EL traded up $6.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.16 and a twelve month high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

