Loopring Trading Down 16.7% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $593.11 million and approximately $51.76 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00622310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023055 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,983,028 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

