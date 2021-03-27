M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

GOOGL stock traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,024.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,063.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,777.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

