Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.30

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.30 and traded as high as C$27.00. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$26.97, with a volume of 3,974,504 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target (up from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.59.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.34. The company has a market cap of C$52.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.