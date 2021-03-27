Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after buying an additional 1,091,712 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 231.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after buying an additional 743,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,647,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.56 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.