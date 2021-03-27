Mariner LLC Buys 21,076 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Summitry LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.63 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $83.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

