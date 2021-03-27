Mariner LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $35,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $97.83.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

