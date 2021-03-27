Mariner LLC Sells 400,400 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 590,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400,400 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,431,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.