MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Shares of 272,832 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 272,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $128.64 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

