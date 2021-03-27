MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $53.11 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 696,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $53,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 80.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Brunswick by 73.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Brunswick by 238.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

