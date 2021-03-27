MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,443,258 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,443,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 953,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 311,442 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,522,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 118,650 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,599 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,318,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 175,360 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

WFC opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

