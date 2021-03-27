MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases Shares of 163,423 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,683,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.31% of Euronet Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

