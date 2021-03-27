MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases Shares of 730,215 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 730,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lazard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,368,000 after buying an additional 438,221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $9,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Lazard stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.