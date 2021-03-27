MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $85.56 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,950,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,563,000. Carnival Co. & makes up about 1.5% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

