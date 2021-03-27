MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 687,379 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,793,000. Cree makes up 1.3% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of Cree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cree by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

CREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

