Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 423.8% from the February 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Shares of MRETF stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

