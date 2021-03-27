Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

BOXL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 7,606,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,992. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boxlight by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Boxlight by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

