Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,654 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,803,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,679,000 after purchasing an additional 92,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.