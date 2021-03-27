Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $773,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

