Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN stock opened at $281.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $159.41 and a 12 month high of $281.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

