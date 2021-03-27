Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $8,465,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,824,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,299,000 after purchasing an additional 134,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $38.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $333.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

