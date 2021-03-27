Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.