Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CF Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.91%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

