Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.36.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

