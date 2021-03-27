Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.42 Per Share

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Medifast has raised its dividend by 213.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medifast to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

MED stock opened at $224.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.57. Medifast has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

