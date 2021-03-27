MenaPay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,901.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 80.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 55.2% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $1,901.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00625483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023421 BTC.

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

