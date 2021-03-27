MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $27.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,805,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $42.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.