Michael Arntz Sells 9,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $2,088,180.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $62.83 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,745 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,932,000 after purchasing an additional 204,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

