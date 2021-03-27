Michael de Villiers Sells 600,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Michael de Villiers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Michael de Villiers sold 1,000,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

LON:AAU opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.18. Ariana Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £50.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.