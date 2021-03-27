Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 175.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041,298 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 2.2% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Micron Technology worth $122,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in Micron Technology by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

