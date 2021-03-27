Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $87.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

