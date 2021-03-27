Mike Power Sells 511 Shares of RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) insider Mike Power sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,378 ($31.07), for a total transaction of £12,151.58 ($15,876.12).

RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 2,375 ($31.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. RIT Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,574 ($20.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,430 ($31.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,210.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,011.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 17.63 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

