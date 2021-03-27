MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Up 22.4% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $202.04 million and approximately $9,530.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $18.85 or 0.00033712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.44 or 0.00356596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.40 or 0.05243138 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,715,729 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

