Mirova US LLC Buys 21,980 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up approximately 1.2% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $26,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,301,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 186,030 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $24,665,000.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.58. 151,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.24, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,256 shares of company stock worth $9,832,867. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

