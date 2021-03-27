Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $23.40 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and approximately $1,071.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for $23.40 or 0.00043129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00057823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00223180 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.21 or 0.00852055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00074656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00028748 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,160,769 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

