Mirrored Netflix Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $28.76 million and approximately $164,218.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $511.62 or 0.00904777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00243498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.98 or 0.00847046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 56,221 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.