Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,050,303 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Vipshop worth $1,252,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.