Morgan Stanley Acquires 5,186,166 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Fastly worth $1,117,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 332,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,488,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,134 shares of company stock worth $19,966,840. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FSLY opened at $66.16 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

