Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of American Tower worth $941,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank lifted its stake in American Tower by 21.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,577,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,259,000 after buying an additional 85,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $238.82 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

