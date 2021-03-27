Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991,649 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,605,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 81.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $259.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 2.52.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $8,180,275.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total transaction of $13,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,580 shares of company stock valued at $194,761,816 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Carvana Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
