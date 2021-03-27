Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 261.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.27% of Pinterest worth $1,354,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 20.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $702,363.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $4,488,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,372 shares of company stock worth $86,265,637 over the last three months.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

NYSE PINS opened at $69.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

