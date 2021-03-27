Morgan Stanley Invests $859.42 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,020,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $741,000.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $3,627,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

NYSE DASH opened at $134.01 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

