Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NANX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.23. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.26.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

