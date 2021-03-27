Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GASNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Santander raised Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of GASNY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

