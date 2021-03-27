NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in March

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NCCGF remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. NCC Group has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

