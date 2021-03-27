Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

